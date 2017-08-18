Ad
euobserver
Is there any way for UK to turning back? EUobserver checked the sentiment in the different political camps, one year after the Brexit referendum (Photo: Davide D'Amico)

Brexit realities dawn in UK

EU & the World
EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, LONDON,

Just over a year after a small majority voted for Britain to leave the EU, new realities are dawning on both the in and the out camps.

On the remain side, Brexit looks increasingly inevitable, but on the leave side, it looks more painful than previously imagined.

”It is still a very polarised debate, but opinion polls suggest that a quite a large percentage of people who voted remain now come to terms with the fact that we voted to leave and that it has to be made to work,” Steph...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Irish PM proposes EU-UK customs union after Brexit
UK keen to keep old EU customs deal
Barnier urges UK to come up with Brexit positions
UK will have to pay beyond Brexit, EU warns
Is there any way for UK to turning back? EUobserver checked the sentiment in the different political camps, one year after the Brexit referendum (Photo: Davide D'Amico)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections