Brexit realities dawn in UK

Just over a year after a small majority voted for Britain to leave the EU, new realities are dawning on both the in and the out camps.

On the remain side, Brexit looks increasingly inevitable, but on the leave side, it looks more painful than previously imagined.

”It is still a very polarised debate, but opinion polls suggest that a quite a large percentage of people who voted remain now come to terms with the fact that we voted to leave and that it has to be made to work,” Steph...