"This could be a good way of taking stock of what has happened" EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said (Photo: European Union)

Borrell: EU should shame Russia with 'Navalny Act'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

New EU human rights sanctions should be named after poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Europe's foreign affairs chief has proposed.

"In the same way that the Americans call it the 'Magnitsky Act', we could call it the 'Navalny sanctions regime'," Borrell told MEPs at the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels on Tuesday (15 September).

"This could be a good way of taking stock of what has happened and keep in the records for the future the name of Mr Navalny assoc...



Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.







