Did Hamas time attack to torpedo Israel-Saudi deal?

What was the actual reason for Hamas' horrific attack on Israel? It is a question that lingers, almost a week later.

It was not the same sort of sudden burst of violence like we are used to from Hamas. Usually Hamas fires rockets at Israel in response to what happens in Jerusalem or in the West Bank. Moreover, those rockets were rarely aimed accurately, which also meant they caused little damage.

So last Saturday, everything was different.

The search for motives immediatel...