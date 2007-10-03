Ad
euobserver
The EU fears a repetition of the gas supply disruption of 2006 (Photo: Gazprom)

EU to hold extraordinary gas group meeting

EU & the World
by Jochen Luypaert,

The EU is to hold an extraordinary gas meeting to discuss the latest energy dispute between Ukraine and Russia and to assess whether any actions should be taken.

"The Commission is going to convene the Gas Coordination Group in mid-October to evaluate the situation of this bilateral dispute and the consequences that it may have to the supply of gas to the European Union," a commission spokesperson said on Wednesday (3 October).

He added that representatives from Russia and Ukraine...

EU & the World

