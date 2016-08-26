Ad
euobserver
Szydlo (l), Merkel, Fico, Orban and Sobotka met on Friday to discuss EU reform (Photo: P. Tracz/KPRM)

Eastern bloc wants fewer EU powers, more security

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Central and eastern European leaders have reiterated the need for more national power in EU policy-making during talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw on Friday (26 August).

Merkel met with the heads of the Visegrad group of four countries (V4) - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - as part of a European tour prior to the summit, in Bratislava on 16 September, on post-Brexit EU reform.

She is meeting 15 EU leaders this week in an effort to bridge gaps...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Merkel seeks post-Brexit vision on EU tour
EU must protect its citizens
Merkel wants EU to focus on jobs and security
Tusk and Merkel discuss post-Brexit EU
Szydlo (l), Merkel, Fico, Orban and Sobotka met on Friday to discuss EU reform (Photo: P. Tracz/KPRM)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections