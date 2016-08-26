Eastern bloc wants fewer EU powers, more security

Central and eastern European leaders have reiterated the need for more national power in EU policy-making during talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw on Friday (26 August).

Merkel met with the heads of the Visegrad group of four countries (V4) - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - as part of a European tour prior to the summit, in Bratislava on 16 September, on post-Brexit EU reform.

She is meeting 15 EU leaders this week in an effort to bridge gaps...