British minister casts doubt on EU workers' rights

The future employment rights of EU nationals in the UK have been plunged into uncertainty by a British minister.
UK firms who employ EU nationals will have to do "rigorous checks" to prove they have a right to work in Britain after it leaves the bloc in March if there is no Brexit deal, immigration minister Caroline Nokes told a British parliament committee on Tuesday (30 October).
But lack of detail on the verification scheme, as well as technical delays, have prompted "serious...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
