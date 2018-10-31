Ad
'Employers will have to make sure they go through adequately rigorous checks', Caroline Nokes said (Photo: Leo Hidalgo)

British minister casts doubt on EU workers' rights

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The future employment rights of EU nationals in the UK have been plunged into uncertainty by a British minister.

UK firms who employ EU nationals will have to do "rigorous checks" to prove they have a right to work in Britain after it leaves the bloc in March if there is no Brexit deal, immigration minister Caroline Nokes told a British parliament committee on Tuesday (30 October).

But lack of detail on the verification scheme, as well as technical delays, have prompted "serious...

