Ad
euobserver
Migrants who set off from Libya by sea, being rescued (Photo: Flickr)

EU should help, not worsen, the refugee crisis in Libya

EU & the World
Migration
Opinion
by Tom Garofalo, Tunis,

This month, the plight of more than 1,000 refugees and other migrants stranded at sea after being denied a safe place to disembark in Europe has, once again, brought the grave situation in the Central Mediterranean into stark relief.

So far this year, more than half of those arriving by sea in Italy departed from Libya — a country facing significant humanitarian needs, where people on the move systematically face horrific ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Tom Garofalo is Libya director for the International Rescue Committee.

Related articles

EU report speaks of Libyan coastguard violence
'No progress in years' in Libya, says UN migration body
Meloni's navy-blockade plan to stop Libya migrants 'unlikely'
Migrants who set off from Libya by sea, being rescued (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Tom Garofalo is Libya director for the International Rescue Committee.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections