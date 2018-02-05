Ad
EU commission says the December 2016 EU court ruling on the Western Sahara will be respected (Photo: Mark Fisher)

EU promises to respect Western Sahara trade ruling

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is seeking a trade deal with Morocco but some MEPs say a draft appears to ignore a European Court of Justice ruling on the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

However, a commission spokesperson on Monday (5 February) said they are sticking to the judgement and that any final deal will follow the court's ruling on the territory.

"The starting point is the respect of the court judgement and the goal is to ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

