Belarus torture hastens calls for EU sanctions

Testimonies of torture against protestors in Belarus has emerged as EU states mull end-of-month sanctions following widespread presidential vote rigging.
Along with other NGOs, Amnesty International says it has collected testimonies of people who describe beatings and rape threats by a beefed-up Belarus state security.
"Former detainees told us that detention centres have become torture chambers," said Amnesty International, in a statement.
"These are people whose only 'crim...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
