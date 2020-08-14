Ad
Orban (l) in Minsk with Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko. Picture taken early June 2020. (Photo: Viktor Orban)

Belarus torture hastens calls for EU sanctions

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Testimonies of torture against protestors in Belarus has emerged as EU states mull end-of-month sanctions following widespread presidential vote rigging.

Along with other NGOs, Amnesty International says it has collected testimonies of people who describe beatings and rape threats by a beefed-up Belarus state security.

"Former detainees told us that detention centres have become torture chambers," said Amnesty International, in a statement.

"These are people whose only 'crim...

