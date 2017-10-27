Ad
Stoltenberg: Russian trop numbers "significantly exceeded" Vienna threshold (Photo: nato.int)

Russian wargames played dirty, Nato says

by Caterina Tani and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato has said Russia misled allies about the size of its recent Baltic wargames and voiced concern on Russian phone-jamming.

It also said "fundamental differences" remained on the conflict in Ukraine, with heavy weapons on the contact line over two years after a ceasefire accord.

"The number of troops participating in the [Baltic] exercises significantly exceeded the number announced before the exercise, the scenario was a different one, and the geographical scope was larger tha...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

