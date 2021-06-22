Latest EU sanctions to bite Belarus dictator's income

Belarusian opposition leaders have broadly welcomed the EU's latest round of sanctions on regime henchmen, but some said they ought to have gone further.
The new EU blacklist adopted on Monday (21 June) included pro-regime business barons Mikhail Gutseriev, Alexei Oleksin, Alexandr Shatrov, Sergei Teterin, and Alexander Zaitsev.
It included Belarus president Aleksander Lukashenko's son, Dmitry, and his daughter-in-law, Liliya, said to be involved in his corruption schemes.<...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
