US spy scandal widens as MEPs and MPs seek answers

Left-wing MEPs in the European Parliament and some national MPs are calling for answers on whether European intelligence services colluded with the US to snoop on EU citizens.

The centre-left group in the EU assembly, its second largest, on Tuesday (11 June) called for the creation of a special committee of enquiry on the model of a previous probe into CIA renditions.

Hannes Swoboda, its Austrian leader, told press in Strasbourg: "I suspect it [collusion] because the answer give...