Ad
euobserver
'I propose we immediately start the process of ending Turkey's status as a candidate EU member state' (Photo: Reuters)

Turkey's smart game: keeping the EU divided

EU & the World
Opinion
by Malik Azmani, Brussels,

After a little over a year in Brussels as an MEP, and closely following the EU's foreign affairs, it astonishes me how ineffective the European Union leverages its power on the world stage.

At this very moment, a mid-sized power named Turkey is punching above its weight by interfering in multiple conflicts in the Mediterranean region in a bid to defend its geopolitical interests and we are letting it happen right under our noses.

With a military presence in Libya and Syria, Turk...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Malik Azmani is a Dutch MEP on the parliament's foreign affairs committe, and first vice-president of Renew Europe.

Related articles

Michel: Special EU summit on Turkey in September
Turkey's new social media bill under immediate fire
Turkey and Greece to hold rival military exercises near Crete
'I propose we immediately start the process of ending Turkey's status as a candidate EU member state' (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Malik Azmani is a Dutch MEP on the parliament's foreign affairs committe, and first vice-president of Renew Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections