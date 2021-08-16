Ad
euobserver
Western countries are evacuating as Kabul airport remains the only way out of now Taliban-controlled Afghanistan (Photo: defense.gov)

EU countries evacuate Kabul amid chaos, panic

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens and Afghan staff from Kabul on Sunday and Monday (16 August) as US troops kept the Afghan capital's airport open - the only way out of the country that has been taken over by Taliban extremists in lightning speed.

Scores of fearful Afghan families rushed to the airport on Sunday evening in the hope of catching a flight out as the Taliban entered the city, while the country's president Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

On Monda...

