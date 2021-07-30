Can Greece work with Biden to solve the West Balkans impasse?

This year is the 200th anniversary of launch of Greece's national liberation uprising. The English poet, Lord Byron, came out to support the Greek struggle for independence. He died along with Greeks who were ready to assert their rights to their language, islands, traditions, and faith against Turkish overlords.

Sadly, the planned celebrations of Greek freedom and self-identity have been derailed by Covid-19.

Greece has always been Europe's outlier. It faces an implacably hostil...