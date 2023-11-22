As EU visits Havana, five truths about human rights in Cuba

I am writing these words in exile. I left Cuba almost exactly a year ago, after months of being threatened by state security to stop my work defending human rights inside Cuba.

My story is the story of dozens of activists, journalists, political dissidents and non-conformist artists who in the last few years have been forced to board a plane. And in many cases, to also follow the migrant routes that cross half of the American continent to reach a safe place to start over.

On Wed...