EU's new migration pact is normalisation of racial profiling

EU legislators are just weeks away from enabling racial profiling and unlawful de facto detention across Europe's external-border member states.
The New Pact on Migration has been hailed as a solution to long-running tensions on migration.
In fact, its measures are worsening existing problems and creating new ones.
Under the Screening Regulation — a key file in t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Hope Barker is the senior policy analyst for the NGO Border Violence Monitoring Network. (BVMN)
Hope Barker is the senior policy analyst for the NGO Border Violence Monitoring Network. (BVMN)