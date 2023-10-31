Ad
Russia is the EU's second-biggest liquified natural gas (LNG) supplier (Photo: Unsplash)

Spain and Belgium increased Russian LNG imports, study finds

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Europe imported about the same amount of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) from January to September 2023 as it did during the same period last year — but some countries experienced notable increases.

Spain and Belgium increased imports of LNG from Russia by 50 percent during this period, year-on-year, while France saw Russian LNG imports rise by 40 percent, a report revealed on Tuesday (31 October).

Approximately 27 percent of Spain's imported LNG for this period came from Russ...

