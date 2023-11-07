Portugal's Costa resigns as PM amid green corruption scandal

Portugal's prime minister António Costa has resigned amid a high-level corruption scandal linked to lithium and hydrogen deals.

"The dignity of the functions of prime minister is not compatible with any suspicion about his integrity, his good conduct and even less with the suspicion of the practice of any criminal act," Costa told reporters at his official residence in São Bento on Tuesday (7 November).

"I close this stage with a clear conscience."

Costa has been embroiled i...