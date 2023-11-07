Ad
António Costa has been the prime minister of Portugal since 2015 (Photo: Partido Socialista)

Portugal's Costa resigns as PM amid green corruption scandal

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Portugal's prime minister António Costa has resigned amid a high-level corruption scandal linked to lithium and hydrogen deals.

"The dignity of the functions of prime minister is not compatible with any suspicion about his integrity, his good conduct and even less with the suspicion of the practice of any criminal act," Costa told reporters at his official residence in São Bento on Tuesday (7 November).

"I close this stage with a clear conscience."

Costa has been embroiled i...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

