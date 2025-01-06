Von der Leyen's pneumonia upsets EU agenda This WEEK

The sudden illness of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will see her and the other 26 EU commissioners postpone a trip to Poland this week.
The top EU officials' visit to Gdańsk, on Poland's Baltic Sea coast, was due to have taken place on Thursday (9 January) to mark the start of the six-month Polish EU presidency, as well as the EU's return ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
