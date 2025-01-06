Ad
euobserver
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen's pneumonia upsets EU agenda This WEEK

EU & the World
Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The sudden illness of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will see her and the other 26 EU commissioners postpone a trip to Poland this week.

The top EU officials' visit to Gdańsk, on Poland's Baltic Sea coast, was due to have taken place on Thursday (9 January) to mark the start of the six-month Polish EU presidency, as well as the EU's return ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAgenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Poland welcomed at EU helm, as Hungary forfeits €1bn
Moldova faces acute energy crisis as gas transit deal ends
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldAgenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections