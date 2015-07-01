Baltic states ridicule Russia's probe on independence

Baltic politicians have ridiculed Russia’s new investigation into the legality of their countries' independence.

“It’s incomprehensible why the Russian Prosecutor General's office would waste its time and resources on this nonsense. The entire issue is legally absurd”, Estonia’s foreign minister, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, told EUobserver.

Linas Linkevicius, Lithuania’s FM, told local media it’s “a provocation, to say the least”.

Ivars Lasis, a Latvian foreign ministry spokes...