Ad
euobserver
An approval for a car type currently acquired in the United Kingdom is valid in the entire EU. (Photo: Martin Pettitt)

EU prepares car approval system for Brexit

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

When the European Union's system for approving passenger cars for the single market was designed, the possibility of an EU member state leaving was probably not envisaged as a likely problem.

Now that the United Kingdom has decided to leave the EU, this definitely does pose a problem.

The system of determining whether car types adhere to the EU's safety and environmental standards is based on mutual recognition.

Any EU member state's type approval authority can certify a car...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

MEPs wary of emissions 'shopping' by car makers
Dieselgate shows weakness of EU federalism-lite
Car lobby uses Brexit to dispute CO2 targets
EU states forsook oversight on car emissions
An approval for a car type currently acquired in the United Kingdom is valid in the entire EU. (Photo: Martin Pettitt)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections