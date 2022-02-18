Ad
euobserver
Charles Michel at the Africa summit on Friday (Photo: consilium.eu)

'Sofagate 2' tops disappointing day for women

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

When Ugandan foreign minister general Jeje Odongo arrived at the EU Council building on Friday (18 February), he casually walked past EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, shook hands with EU Council president Charles Michel and French president Emmanuel Macron, and then posed for a group photo.

Von der Leyen smiled awkwardly before Macron, after an uncomfortable few seconds, steered Odongo back toward her.

Odongo eventually exchanged a few words with von der Leyen, but s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

'Sofagate' was more about power than sexism
Rights watchdog removes video of women in hijab
Charles Michel at the Africa summit on Friday (Photo: consilium.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections