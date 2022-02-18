'Sofagate 2' tops disappointing day for women

When Ugandan foreign minister general Jeje Odongo arrived at the EU Council building on Friday (18 February), he casually walked past EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, shook hands with EU Council president Charles Michel and French president Emmanuel Macron, and then posed for a group photo.
Von der Leyen smiled awkwardly before Macron, after an uncomfortable few seconds, steered Odongo back toward her.
Odongo eventually exchanged a few words with von der Leyen, but s...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
