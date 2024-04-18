New EU anti-Russian interference plan: prevention or prosecution?

The Belgian and Czech prime ministers, Alexander De Croo and Petr Fiala, have called for a new regime “to counter Russian malign activities”, in response to the deepening scandal of Russian influence on MEPs.
The two leaders also propose to check whether it is possible to expand the mandates of OLAF, the EU’s anti-fraud office, and EPPO, the European public pr...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
