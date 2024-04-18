Ad
euobserver
Belgian PM Alexander De Croo: "We have to be very clear that attempts like this are not acceptable and we have to do everything to defend our democracy" (Photo: European Union)

New EU anti-Russian interference plan: prevention or prosecution?

by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

The Belgian and Czech prime ministers, Alexander De Croo and Petr Fiala, have called for a new regime “to counter Russian malign activities”, in response to the deepening scandal of Russian influence on MEPs.

The two leaders also propose to check whether it is possible to expand the mandates of OLAF, the EU’s anti-fraud office, and EPPO, the European public pr...

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

