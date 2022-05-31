Ad
euobserver
EU enthusiasm is strangely absent in the campaigning, with both sides flagging 'Dannebrog', Denmark's red-white flag prominently on posters and leaflets. (Photo: EUobserver)

EU flags absent in Danish referendum campaign

EU & the World
Nordics
EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

Should Denmark take part in EU defence cooperation? That's the issue put to 4,262,439 Danes in a referendum on Wednesday (1 June).

It will be the ninth referendum in the Nordic country since it joined the EU in 1973.

Like the Brits, Danes were always split over European integration. Five previous referenda resulted in more EU integration, while on the other hand, the Maastricht treaty was rejected in 1992, the euro currenc...

EU & the WorldNordicsEU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Denmark shattering lives of Syrian refugees
New EU military missions in West Africa to counter Russia
MEPs to grill Denmark for pushing Syrians to EU states
More Danes want referendum on EU membership
EU enthusiasm is strangely absent in the campaigning, with both sides flagging 'Dannebrog', Denmark's red-white flag prominently on posters and leaflets. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordicsEU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections