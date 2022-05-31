EU flags absent in Danish referendum campaign

Should Denmark take part in EU defence cooperation? That's the issue put to 4,262,439 Danes in a referendum on Wednesday (1 June).

It will be the ninth referendum in the Nordic country since it joined the EU in 1973.

Like the Brits, Danes were always split over European integration. Five previous referenda resulted in more EU integration, while on the other hand, the Maastricht treaty was rejected in 1992, the euro currenc...