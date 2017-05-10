US ignites debate on Russia's role in Macron hack

The US has said Russia was behind the pre-election hack in France, but some cyber experts were less sure.

Mike Rogers, the head of the US spy agency, the NSA (National Security Agency), told a Senate hearing in Washington on Tuesday (9 May) that the Russian regime stole and leaked thousands of emails from France’s now-incoming leader, Emmanuel Macron, on the eve of the French election last week.

Asked about the leak, which was s...