All-time high for Norway's oil and gas production

Norway currently has 90 oil and gas-producing fields, but - within a few years - it could rise to more than 130.

While the world is struggling to adapt to a changing climate, the Norwegian petroleum industry is booming. Diderik Lund, an economics professor at the University of Oslo, told the news agency NTB that the government's Covid relief effort is the main reason.

During the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Norwegian parliament gave the oil and gas companies tax brea...