Anti-refugee hawks dominate EU talks on Afghanistan

German interior minister Horst Seehofer personally criticised his Luxembourg colleague, Jean Asselborn, on Tuesday (31 August) for saying the EU should be welcoming to Afghan refugees.

"Mr Asselborn should look at the problems of the big countries in the EU more", Seehofer said.

"We're not talking about hundreds of people, but about many thousands who are already in Germany, and we have to make sure ... that these people are not a security risk," he added.

"After all, Luxem...