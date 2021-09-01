Ad
EU ministers met the same day the last US troops left Afghanistan after 20 year there

Anti-refugee hawks dominate EU talks on Afghanistan

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German interior minister Horst Seehofer personally criticised his Luxembourg colleague, Jean Asselborn, on Tuesday (31 August) for saying the EU should be welcoming to Afghan refugees.

"Mr Asselborn should look at the problems of the big countries in the EU more", Seehofer said.

"We're not talking about hundreds of people, but about many thousands who are already in Germany, and we have to make sure ... that these people are not a security risk," he added.

"After all, Luxem...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

