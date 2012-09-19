Ad
euobserver
Zuma (l) in Brussels on Wednesday with Van Rompuy and Barroso (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Zuma tells EU he is 'in control' after mine masscare

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

South African leader Jacob Zuma has said he is in "full control" of the situation in South Africa after police shot dead dozens of mine workers last month.

Speaking alongside EU leaders Herman Van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso in Brussels on Wednesday (18 September), he said the Marikana mine massacre was "shocking" and "unexpected."

He added that it could have happened in "any country" and that his rule is sound because he quickly launched a judicial commission of enquiry into...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

