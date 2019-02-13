MEPs maul Italian leader for 'ugly' politics

Italy's new government has behaved in "idiotic" and "ugly" ways, MEPs told Italy's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, in Strasbourg on Tuesday (12 February), with Guy Verhofstadt even branding the Italian premier a "puppet".

The debate was part of a series on "the future of Europe" with EU leaders in the European Parliament (EP).

The Polish prime minister also got a hard time last July, amid threats of EU sanctions on Poland for abuse of rule of law.

But Conte's mauling was m...