Italy's Giuseppe Conte speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday (Photo: © European Union 2019 - Source : EP)

MEPs maul Italian leader for 'ugly' politics

EU & the World
Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italy's new government has behaved in "idiotic" and "ugly" ways, MEPs told Italy's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, in Strasbourg on Tuesday (12 February), with Guy Verhofstadt even branding the Italian premier a "puppet".

The debate was part of a series on "the future of Europe" with EU leaders in the European Parliament (EP).

The Polish prime minister also got a hard time last July, amid threats of EU sanctions on Poland for abuse of rule of law.

But Conte's mauling was m...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

