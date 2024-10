The EU and the Western Balkans attempted to put an end to years of long-distance diplomacy and distrust on Thursday (17 May), with their first summit in 15 years - and commitments to get closer to each other.

But the EU, while trying to fill a geopolitical gap and stabilise its doorstep at their Sofia summit, made it clear that EU accession was not yet at hand.

In a joint declaration, EU leaders on...