MEPs: We'll veto Brexit deal if citizens' rights not improved

The leaders of political groups, which together have a broad majority in the European Parliament, criticised the UK's offer on citizens' rights as a “damp squib” that risks “creating second-class citizenship”.

The MEPs said the rights of non-UK nationals need to be better protected after Brexit than the proposal now on the table, otherwise they might veto the deal.

“The European Parliament will reserve its right to reject any agreement that treats EU citizens, regardless of their ...