Ad
euobserver
A second one-year delay to the implementation of the EU's deforestation regulation will increase speculation that it will eventually be cancelled completely (Photo: Courtesy Jikalahari)

EU Commission blames computer problems for second one-year delay to deforestation law

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The European Commission has blamed massive overuse of its IT system needed to declare compliance with the bloc’s new deforestation law for its decision to postpone its implementation for a second consecutive year. 

In a letter to commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (23 September), EU env...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Clock ticks down on EU deforestation law as governments push for new changes
Gutting EU due diligence law 'robbed' victims of corporate abuse
EU anti-deforestation law spares all major exporters, including Brazil
Von der Leyen’s Trump deal guts EU’s anti-deforestation law
Brussels goes all-in on competitiveness with sweeping deregulation push
A second one-year delay to the implementation of the EU's deforestation regulation will increase speculation that it will eventually be cancelled completely (Photo: Courtesy Jikalahari)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections