Ethiopia is dropping charges against detained political opposition leaders (Photo: Andrew Heavens)

Ethiopian regime to get EU migrants' names

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ethiopia is negotiating a deal with the European Union to deport nationals without the proper paperwork back to the east African country.

The discussions include dispatching agents from Ethiopia's intelligence and security agency to EU member states to identify people and then getting the EU to pay for reintegration costs once they are returned.

"It is indicated that member countries would first submit the names to Ethiopia to identify and then we will issue travel documents and t...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

