EU rolling out anti-war tariffs on Russian fertiliser

The EU is rolling out punitive tariffs against Russian fertiliser, using a trade bill which bypasses Hungary's foreign policy veto.
MEPs in the EU parliament's agriculture committee will vote on a non-binding opinion on the tariffs in Strasbourg on Monday (5 May), in a project aimed at asphyxiating €2.2bn a year of income to Russia.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
