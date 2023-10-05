MEP points to wider Polish backing for Azerbaijan

A Polish ruling-party MEP has defended his Azerbaijan-friendly vote, even as EU support slips in the wake of its "ethnic cleansing".

Tomasz Poręba was one of just nine MEPs who voted against a European Parliament (EP) resolution on Thursday (5 October) condemning Azerbaijan's ruthlessness against ethnic Armenians.

The motion sailed through with 491 votes in favour.

It spoke of an "unjustified military attack" by Azerbaijan on the ethnic Armenian exclave of Nagorno-Karabak...