Ad
euobserver
Pristina: Kosovo declared independence in 2008 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Kosovo sets new deadline for car-plate sovereignty

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Kosovo has started a 61-day countdown to a potential new flashpoint with Serbia amid EU appeals for calm.

Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti issued the deadline — 31 October — for some 50,000 ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to switch their number plates from Serbian ones to Kosovar ones in a politically-charged statement on Thursday (1 September).

"The plates issued by Serbia ... are the legacy of the Milošević regime," he said in Serbian on Facebook, referring to Serbia's late wartime lead...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Serbia expects difficult talks with Kosovo at EU meeting
West should stop pushing Kosovo on new Serbian entity
EU and US defuse Kosovo-Serbia car dispute
Pristina: Kosovo declared independence in 2008 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections