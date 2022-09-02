Kosovo sets new deadline for car-plate sovereignty

Kosovo has started a 61-day countdown to a potential new flashpoint with Serbia amid EU appeals for calm.

Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti issued the deadline — 31 October — for some 50,000 ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to switch their number plates from Serbian ones to Kosovar ones in a politically-charged statement on Thursday (1 September).

"The plates issued by Serbia ... are the legacy of the Milošević regime," he said in Serbian on Facebook, referring to Serbia's late wartime lead...