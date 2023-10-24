'Quiet diplomacy' doesn't work, Human Rights Watch chief warns

Governments are increasingly trading human rights for short-term political expediency, says Tirana Hassan, the executive director of Human Rights Watch.

Speaking to EUobserver on Tuesday (24 October), Hassan said that it is vital leaders in Europe publicly speak out in defence of human rights, while holding wrong-doers accountable for their crimes.

"We have seen Europe and other countries try and put peace before justice, or put their economic rights, their economic interests befo...