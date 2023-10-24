Ad
euobserver
Aid is slowly trickling into the Gaza Strip, following the eruption of war on 7 October after Hamas massacred Israeli civilians (Photo: UNRWA)

Interview

'Quiet diplomacy' doesn't work, Human Rights Watch chief warns

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Governments are increasingly trading human rights for short-term political expediency, says Tirana Hassan, the executive director of Human Rights Watch.

Speaking to EUobserver on Tuesday (24 October), Hassan said that it is vital leaders in Europe publicly speak out in defence of human rights, while holding wrong-doers accountable for their crimes.

"We have seen Europe and other countries try and put peace before justice, or put their economic rights, their economic interests befo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationInterview

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Borrell: Israel's 24hr-Gaza ultimatum 'utterly unrealistic'
Gaza Abyss: supporting UNRWA is humanitarian imperative
EU calls Gaza-war summit, triples aid to Palestinians
Palestine ambassador: Why no EU call for a Gaza ceasefire?
Aid is slowly trickling into the Gaza Strip, following the eruption of war on 7 October after Hamas massacred Israeli civilians (Photo: UNRWA)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationInterview

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections