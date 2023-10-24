'Quiet diplomacy' doesn't work, Human Rights Watch chief warns

Governments are increasingly trading human rights for short-term political expediency, says Tirana Hassan, the executive director of Human Rights Watch.
Speaking to EUobserver on Tuesday (24 October), Hassan said that it is vital leaders in Europe publicly speak out in defence of human rights, while holding wrong-doers accountable for their crimes.
"We have seen Europe and other countries try and put peace before justice, or put their economic rights, their economic interests befo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.