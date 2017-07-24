Ad
The smoke has cleared from the Egypt's uprising in 2011, but will the EU continue to condone human rights abuses in the country? (Photo: Alisdare Hickson)

Stronger EU-Egypt ties must not disregard human rights

by Philip Luther, Brussels,

Hours after tanks rolled onto Cairo’s streets on 3 July 2013 and president Mohamed Morsi’s ousting from power was declared, the EU firmly stated it would hold the new administration to account over respect for “fundamental rights, freedoms, and the rule of law”.

Four years later, Egypt is facing one of the worst human rights crises the country has seen in decades. Yet despite this, on Tuesday (25 July), the EU is set to hold high-level talks with Egypt in Brussels for the first time in ...

