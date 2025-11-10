Listen: Big promises for COP30, missing players, and the climate finance gap

The world has gathered for what’s called the “COP of truth.” Tens of thousands of delegates, activists, and journalists have descended on Belém, Brazil, for COP30, the UN’s annual climate conference.

It’s been one of the hottest years on record, with floods, fires and melting ice caps becoming the new normal. The UN warns that global temperatures are now on track to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next decade, the key threshold the 2015 Paris Agreement was supposed to prevent us from crossing.





Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” hosted by Evi Kiorri. The podcast is available on all major platforms.