Ad
euobserver
'Sometimes you take a step forward, sometimes two steps back. We should be relaxed about it. That’s how the Union works,' said EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra, seeking to allay worries over the weakened targets (Photo: European Council)

EU ministers strike watered-down 2040 climate deal after all-night talks

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

European governments struck a deal on a watered-down 2040 climate target on Wednesday (5 November) after an all-night negotiation marathon.

EU environment ministers had met on Tuesday

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Will COP30 in Brazil be another corporate lobby fair? Yes
Listen: UN says global climate plans fall short, as the EU considers easing its 2040 target
China's new 2035 climate target at UN deemed 'very bad'
EU failure to agree on carbon-cuts prompts Global South frustration
EU backs 2040 target, but emissions trading for cars and buildings to be 'revised' in tit-for-tat deal
COP30 faces crisis for survival as Global North/South divisions deepen
EU ministers scramble to agree 90-percent emissions cut before COP30
'Sometimes you take a step forward, sometimes two steps back. We should be relaxed about it. That’s how the Union works,' said EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra, seeking to allay worries over the weakened targets (Photo: European Council)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections