euobserver
British prime minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met in the EU exective's Berlaymont building (Photo: European Commission)

Post-Brexit talks in last push until Sunday

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday night (9 December) that an agreement on future EU-UK needs to be found until Sunday or face a no-deal scenario.

The two leaders held a three-hour-long meeting in Brussels over dinner in the commission's Berlaymont building which von der Leyen described in a statement as "lively" and "interesting".

"We gained a clear understanding of each other´s positions. They remain far apar...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

