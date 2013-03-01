EU offers Syria rebels 'non-lethal' equipment

The European Union on Thursday (28 February) agreed to supply Syria’s opposition, the Syrian National Coalition, with "non-lethal military equipment."
The amended arms embargo will allow for “the provision of non-lethal equipment and technical assistance for the protection of civilians,” said member states in a joint statement.
The provisional EU list includes armored vehicles.
But none of it can be used to engage an enemy that has tanks, Scud missiles and fighter jets at ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.