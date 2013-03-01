Ad
Diplomats in Rome again declined to arm the rebels in Syria (Photo: Joel Bombardier)

EU offers Syria rebels 'non-lethal' equipment

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Union on Thursday (28 February) agreed to supply Syria’s opposition, the Syrian National Coalition, with "non-lethal military equipment."

The amended arms embargo will allow for “the provision of non-lethal equipment and technical assistance for the protection of civilians,” said member states in a joint statement.

The provisional EU list includes armored vehicles.

But none of it can be used to engage an enemy that has tanks, Scud missiles and fighter jets at ...

