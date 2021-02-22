Ad
The excess doses of rich countries alone would be sufficient to vaccinate the entire adult population of Africa, the report says (Photo: European Commission)

Rich countries 'stockpile one billion vaccines', report says

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The world's richest countries have monopolised over half of current and projected production doses of vaccines, leaving low-and-medium-income countries struggling to secure vaccines, a report by anti-poverty campaigners found on Friday (19 February).

Ten countries in total have so far administered 75 percent of all Covid-19 vaccines - while 130 countries have not yet received a single dose.

In their a...

