Covid variants put Schengen under pressure

New border checks and travel restrictions introduced across Europe to fight new Covid-19 variants once again raise questions on how the EU Commission can keep the passport-free Schengen zone open.
Recent border restrictions imposed by Germany at its crossings with the Czech Republic and the Austrian province of Tyrol "are beginning to cause chaos to goods transport by road across Europe", the International Road Transport Union (IRU), global road transport organisation warned on Monday....
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
