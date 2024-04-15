Ad
euobserver
The UN says only 1-in-10 of the hungriest people in Sudan are in areas they can reach and deliver aid (Photo: UNDP)

EU puts Sudan war and famine-risk back in spotlight

EU & the World
Africa
Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU, spearheaded by Germany and France, are hoping to put the international spotlight back on Sudan amid a war where half the population is at risk of famine.

"Sudan is the largest displacement crisis in the world, there is not another as big," said Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, on Monday (15 April).

And he deplored Russia's presence in the country, describing it as an agent seeking to take advantage of the Western ...

EU & the WorldAfricaUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU warned on Russian mercenaries amid Sudan exodus
Sudanese fleeing violence find no haven in Egypt or EU
Belgium's collaboration with Sudan's secret service: my story
Sudanese refugee deaths highlight EU policy failures
The UN says only 1-in-10 of the hungriest people in Sudan are in areas they can reach and deliver aid (Photo: UNDP)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections