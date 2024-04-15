EU puts Sudan war and famine-risk back in spotlight

The EU, spearheaded by Germany and France, are hoping to put the international spotlight back on Sudan amid a war where half the population is at risk of famine.
"Sudan is the largest displacement crisis in the world, there is not another as big," said Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, on Monday (15 April).
And he deplored Russia's presence in the country, describing it as an agent seeking to take advantage of the Western ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
