EU paths fork for Albania and North Macedonia

Germany will agree to open EU accession talks with North Macedonia in September, Skopje has said, but Albania's prospects look less bright.

"We are convinced that North Macedonia will start negotiations with the EU this year," Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev said in a statement on Thursday (13 June) after meeting German leader Angela Merkel in Berlin.

"Chancellor Merkel informed us that the Bundestag will make a decision in September to approve the start of EU negotiations ...