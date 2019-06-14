Ad
North Macedonia prime minister Zoran Zaev (l) said Germany had pledged to give green light in September (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU paths fork for Albania and North Macedonia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany will agree to open EU accession talks with North Macedonia in September, Skopje has said, but Albania's prospects look less bright.

"We are convinced that North Macedonia will start negotiations with the EU this year," Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev said in a statement on Thursday (13 June) after meeting German leader Angela Merkel in Berlin.

"Chancellor Merkel informed us that the Bundestag will make a decision in September to approve the start of EU negotiations ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

