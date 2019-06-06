Malta's ex-commissioner loses court case against EU

Former European commissioner John Dalli on Thursday (6 June) lost a second court case against his ex-employer in Brussels - but said he will seek out legal loopholes in the ruling.
The Maltese politician was ousted as European commissioner for health back in 2012, following a tobacco-related scandal that also exposed dubious investigations carried out by the EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf.
On Thursday the general Court of...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
