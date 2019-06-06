Ad
euobserver
John Dalli at the European Court of Justice (Photo: EUobserver)

Malta's ex-commissioner loses court case against EU

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Former European commissioner John Dalli on Thursday (6 June) lost a second court case against his ex-employer in Brussels - but said he will seek out legal loopholes in the ruling.

The Maltese politician was ousted as European commissioner for health back in 2012, following a tobacco-related scandal that also exposed dubious investigations carried out by the EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf.

On Thursday the general Court of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU court dismisses Dalli case
Dalli lawyers say Barroso trampled his rights
Part V: Dalli’s big tobacco theory
Part I: From Peppi’s to Barroso’s
John Dalli at the European Court of Justice (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections