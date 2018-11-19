Dutch flesh out proposal for EU human rights sanctions

A new EU sanctions regime should punish people who attack human rights activists, among other crimes, the Dutch foreign ministry has said.
"This new regime will enable the EU to ... act when human rights violations and abuses are committed against those who seek to obtain, exercise, defend or promote internationally recognised human rights and freedoms," it said in a "discussion paper" circulated to EU capitals last week and seen by EUobserver.
"It shall place restrictive measure...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
