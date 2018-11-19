Ad
euobserver
Jamal Khashoggi: Dutch-proposed sanctions could target individuals who attack human rights activists (Photo: pomed.org)

Dutch flesh out proposal for EU human rights sanctions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A new EU sanctions regime should punish people who attack human rights activists, among other crimes, the Dutch foreign ministry has said.

"This new regime will enable the EU to ... act when human rights violations and abuses are committed against those who seek to obtain, exercise, defend or promote internationally recognised human rights and freedoms," it said in a "discussion paper" circulated to EU capitals last week and seen by EUobserver.

"It shall place restrictive measure...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Dutch to host EU talks on human rights sanctions
EU agrees hair-trigger sanctions on chemical weapons
EU urged to seize assets of foreign hackers
Jamal Khashoggi: Dutch-proposed sanctions could target individuals who attack human rights activists (Photo: pomed.org)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections