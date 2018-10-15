It's time for the EU to stand up to transnational corporations

This week the United Nations will negotiate a treaty that seeks to hold transnational corporations accountable for human rights violations.
The European Union should actively endorse it and demonstrate its commitment to human rights standards.
Five years ago a building collapsed in Bangladesh. More than 1,100 workers died and countless others were injured. Rana Plaza shocked the world. 'Never again' became the motto.
Since then, health and safety conditions in the Banglade...
